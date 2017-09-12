We’re getting a NEW BUS!
Thanks to a $145,000 matching grant from PetSmart Charities and generous donations from our supporters, WE DID IT!! Our custom-built, 38-foot surgical bus will soon become a reality! We still need your help to fill with the bus with lifesaving supplies! Help Us »
Upcoming Special Events
Free Microchip Clinic – Registration Required!June 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Multiple locations are available through our partners in the San Diego Rescue Coalition. View Flyer »
YOU MUST REGISTER! Supplies are limited!
Monthly Adoption Events
Don’t miss the Friends of SNAP dog adoption events! All dogs have been rescued from county shelters and need a fur-ever home!
We hope to have our adoption events back online soon!
Bus Schedule🐾
Neuter Scooter Mobile Clinic:
Appointments are REQUIRED.
- Space is limited!
- Clinic check-in begins at 7am weekdays and 8am weekends
TIPS for using the calendar on desktop computers:
- Today’s date is light gold.
- Mouse-over event for quick summary.
- Click event for full details and map link
- Click the arrows (< >) to view a different month.
SNAP’s Neuter Scooter Bus is a full-service mobile clinic serving the Greater San Diego area.
People often ask:
How much does it cost?
Do I qualify?
How can I make an appointment?
Neuter Scooter Clinic Schedule (Calendar View)
Please scroll down for LIST VIEW. All events shown here are for Neuter Scooter Clinics ONLY, and are listed by their location. For additional details, map links and Google and iCal features, please click on a single event.
Neuter Scooter Clinic Schedule (List View)
All events shown here are for Neuter Scooter Clinics ONLY, and are listed by their location. For additional details, map links and Google and iCal features, please click on a single event.
June
This month’s clinics are FULL!
Bryco Business ParkJune 6 @ 8:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
Petco El CajonJune 11 @ 7:00 am
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map
Petco El CajonJune 16 @ 7:00 am
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map
Bryco Business ParkJune 23 @ 7:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
Bryco Business ParkJune 30 @ 7:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
July
Bryco Business ParkJuly 9 @ 7:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
Petco El CajonJuly 16 @ 7:00 am
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map
Petco El CajonJuly 18 @ 8:00 am
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map
Bryco Business ParkJuly 20 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
Bryco Business ParkJuly 24 @ 7:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map
Bryco Business ParkJuly 28 @ 7:00 am
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map