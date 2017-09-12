We’re getting a NEW BUS!

Thanks to a $145,000 matching grant from PetSmart Charities and generous donations from our supporters, WE DID IT!! Our custom-built, 38-foot surgical bus will soon become a reality! We still need your help to fill with the bus with lifesaving supplies!  Help Us »

Upcoming Special Events

Free Microchip Clinic – Registration Required!

June 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Multiple locations are available through our partners in the San Diego Rescue Coalition. View Flyer »
YOU MUST REGISTER! Supplies are limited!

Neuter Scooter Bus Schedule

Monthly Adoption Events

Don’t miss the Friends of SNAP dog adoption events! All dogs have been rescued from county shelters and need a fur-ever home!

We hope to have our adoption events back online soon!

Bus Schedule🐾

Neuter Scooter Mobile Clinic:
Appointments are REQUIRED.
  • Space is limited!
  • Clinic check-in begins at 7am weekdays and 8am weekends
SNAP’s Neuter Scooter Bus is a full-service mobile clinic serving the Greater San Diego area.

People often ask:

How much does it cost?
Do I qualify?
How can I make an appointment?

Neuter Scooter Clinic Schedule (Calendar View)

Loading...

Neuter Scooter Clinic Schedule (List View)

All events shown here are for Neuter Scooter Clinics ONLY, and are listed by their location. For additional details, map links and Google and iCal features, please click on a single event.

June

This month’s clinics are FULL!

Bryco Business Park

June 6 @ 8:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

Petco El Cajon

June 11 @ 7:00 am
540 N. Second Street, El Cajon
Petco El Cajon, 540 N. Second Street
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map

Petco El Cajon

June 16 @ 7:00 am
540 N. Second Street, El Cajon
Petco El Cajon, 540 N. Second Street
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map

Bryco Business Park

June 23 @ 7:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

Bryco Business Park

June 30 @ 7:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

July

Bryco Business Park

July 9 @ 7:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

Petco El Cajon

July 16 @ 7:00 am
540 N. Second Street, El Cajon
Petco El Cajon, 540 N. Second Street
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map

Petco El Cajon

July 18 @ 8:00 am
540 N. Second Street, El Cajon
Petco El Cajon, 540 N. Second Street
El Cajon, CA 92021 United States Google Map

Bryco Business Park

July 20 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

Bryco Business Park

July 24 @ 7:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map

Bryco Business Park

July 28 @ 7:00 am
5275 Market Street, San Diego
Bryco Business Park, 5275 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92114 United States Google Map